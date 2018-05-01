Clear

April 30th Rick's Rallies

Top plays from the Wabash Valley

Posted: Apr. 30, 2018 11:12 PM
Updated: Apr. 30, 2018 11:12 PM
Rick Semmler
This week's Rick's Rallies has plays from Terre Haute South's Morgan Veth, South Vermillion's Allison Schawitch and Terre Haute South's Cole Whitlock.

