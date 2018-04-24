Clear

April 23rd Rick's Rallies

Top plays from the Wabash Valley

Posted: Apr. 23, 2018 9:57 PM
Updated: Apr. 23, 2018 9:57 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Scroll for more content...
This weeks top plays for Rick's Rallies all come on the diamond from West Vigo's Chance Cooper, Northview's Brigham Booe, Sullivan's Abbey Wardell and Terre Haute North's Parker Bray and Jason Mundell.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Zionsville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 47°
Rockville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Scattered Showers Still Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It