Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Video
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Fish and Game Forecast
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Rick's Rallies
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Job Watch 10
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pet Saver
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Text Alerts
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Video
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Fish and Game Forecast
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Rick's Rallies
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Job Watch 10
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pet Saver
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Text Alerts
April 23rd Rick's Rallies
Top plays from the Wabash Valley
Posted: Apr. 23, 2018 9:57 PM
Updated: Apr. 23, 2018 9:57 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Scroll for more content...
This weeks top plays for Rick's Rallies all come on the diamond from West Vigo's Chance Cooper, Northview's Brigham Booe, Sullivan's Abbey Wardell and Terre Haute North's Parker Bray and Jason Mundell.
Article Comments
Terre Haute
Overcast
53°
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
More Weather
Robinson
Overcast
52°
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
More Weather
Zionsville
Overcast
49°
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 47°
More Weather
Rockville
Overcast
53°
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
More Weather
Casey
Overcast
52°
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
More Weather
Brazil
Overcast
53°
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
More Weather
Marshall
Overcast
53°
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
More Weather
Scattered Showers Still Possible
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Aldi set to hold hiring spree, pay starts at over $11 an hour
Gunman sought after shooting at Bloomington party during Little 500 weekend
Police believe Oaktown shooting happened two days before they were called to the house
As stores leave town, sign goes up for two new developments on the south side
Hepatitis vaccines urged for travelers to Kentucky, Michigan
Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to healthy baby boy, officials say
Franklin Fennell requests court-appointed attorney days after receiving his sentence
Indiana Supreme Court to see case about stopped train fines
Terre Haute based Dever Distributing under new ownership
Gun sanctuary not discussed at city meeting
Latest Video
Tuesday Morning Forecast
Tyler Ward named MVC Pitcher of the Week
Fleas and ticks on your pet
Sam Steimel returning to the mound
Vigo County School Corporation and voting
Monday Late Forecast
New Aldi jobs
Railroad fines in Indiana
Meet the candidate forum
Fennell Attorney request
In Case You Missed It
Gun sanctuary not discussed at city meeting
Arming teachers discussed at Students 4 Change forum
Residents encouraged to participate in Vermillion County Cleanup Days
Educators learn how to better protect students
Actress Jenna Fischer encourages students during Indiana visit
VP Mike Pence to attend tax event in Indianapolis next week
Communities can apply for grants for railroad crossing projects
Holocaust survivor speaks about genocide in Syria
Police make 2 arrests in fatal shooting of 1-year-old Malaysia Robson
Pets abandoned in rural communities