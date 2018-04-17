Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

April 16th Rick's Rallies

Top plays from Wabash Valley

Posted: Apr. 16, 2018 6:18 PM
Updated: Apr. 16, 2018 9:49 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Scroll for more content...
This weeks Rick's Rallies has plays from Riverton Parke's Cody Roush, Terre Haute North's Jordan Bradley and Sullivan's Asia Povlin.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 26°
Zionsville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 24°
Sunshine and somewhat warmer Tuesday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It