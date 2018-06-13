Andrew Luck throws at Colts minicamp

Scroll for more content...

Andrew Luck Tuesday threw a football during the first day of the Colts three-day minicamp this week. The injured QB threw roughly 20-25 passes. It was the first time Luck had been seen throwing at practice since last October. The Indy QB missed the entire 2017 season after recovering from right shoulder surgery. Luck hasn't played a game for the Colts since week 17 of the 2016 season.