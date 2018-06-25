All-Star game ends in dramatic fashion

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On fourth down and long with the game on the line, the Black Division All-Stars went to a play that wasn't in their normal playbook. Coach Billy Gray and staff called a long pass that the scout team offense had been running against the defense all week long in practice.

And just before Owen Valley's Daniel Burkett was going to tuck the ball away and scramble for positive yards, he saw Olney's Braxton Burgener all alone. The Olney Tiger wide open down the sideline and caught a well-thrown ball from Burkett. Burgener strolled into the endzone for the go-ahead score.

And in a game that started as a defensive battle, it was only fitting that the Black team forced Gold to turn it over on downs to seal the game with a 32-28 win.