Addie Kittle signs with Indiana State volleyball
Clay City senior excited to be a Sycamore
Posted: Apr. 16, 2018 6:16 PM
Updated: Apr. 16, 2018 9:48 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Clay City senior Addie Kittle Monday signed to play college volleyball at Indiana State. This past season Kittle earned 1A First Team All-State. She was also named to the Indiana South All-Star team.
