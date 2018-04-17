Clear
Addie Kittle signs with Indiana State volleyball

Clay City senior excited to be a Sycamore

Posted: Apr. 16, 2018 6:16 PM
Updated: Apr. 16, 2018 9:48 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Clay City senior Addie Kittle Monday signed to play college volleyball at Indiana State. This past season Kittle earned 1A First Team All-State. She was also named to the Indiana South All-Star team.

