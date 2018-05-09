Home
Abi Haynes signs with Ball State
Vincennes Lincoln senior to play college basketball at Ball State
Posted: May. 8, 2018 10:50 PM
Updated: May. 8, 2018 10:50 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Vincennes Lincoln senior Abi Haynes signed Tuesday to play college basketball at Ball State. The signing was extra special for the point guard who's coming off two ACL injuries.
