Clear

Abi Haynes commits to Ball State

Vincennes Lincoln senior to play basketball at Ball State

Posted: May. 1, 2018 11:13 PM
Updated: May. 1, 2018 11:13 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Scroll for more content...
Vincennes Lincoln senior Abi Hayne has committed to play college basketball at Ball State. This past season she was limited to just seven games because of two ACL injuires. As a junior she averaged 11 points and led the state in assist at 7.6 per game. During her career, she helped the Lady Alices win three sectional championships.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Chance of Wednesday Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It