Abi Haynes commits to Ball State

Vincennes Lincoln senior to play basketball at Ball State
Posted: May. 1, 2018 11:13 PM
Updated: May. 1, 2018 11:13 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Vincennes Lincoln senior Abi Hayne has committed to play college basketball at Ball State. This past season she was limited to just seven games because of two ACL injuires. As a junior she averaged 11 points and led the state in assist at 7.6 per game. During her career, she helped the Lady Alices win three sectional championships.