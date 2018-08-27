Clear

A.J. Reed named to All-Pacific Coast League Team

Former THS star honored for his 2018 season

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 10:48 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Fresno Grizzles first baseman A.J. Reed has been named to the All-Pacific Coast League Team. The former Terre Haute South star has 27 homers and 106 RBI this year, both those are tops in Triple-A.

