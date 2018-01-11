88-year-old fan lives dream at IU

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - More than 17,000 people packed into Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall at Indiana University Tuesday night to cheer on the Hoosiers against Penn State. In that sea of people was 88-year-old Bonnie Husband.

Scroll for more content...

"Just being caught up with the crowd... oh, it was exciting," said Husband of being at the game.

Husband has been a Hoosier fan for more than 50 years and watches every game she can.

"I remember a lot of things that happened and a lot of the boys that played," Husband reflected.

But in more than five decades of fandom, the Terre Haute resident had only seen the Hoosiers play on television. That is, until Tuesday night.

With the help of Cobblestone Crossing's Live a Dream program, Husband made her first trip to Assembly Hall. It was a trip she'd dreamt about for half a century.





"Oh I was thrilled," Husband said. "I just couldn't believe it."

Allison Gard is a 2017 Indiana University graduate working at Cobblestone's health campus. As soon as she arrived, her coworkers insisted she meet Bonnie Husband.

"Once we met, we immediately clicked over IU basketball," Gard said. "I started thinking about it and thought 'why not see if we can take her to a game?' Things just started rolling from there."

With help from parent company Trilogy, Cobblestone allowed Husband to live her dream. Gard helped arrange a trip to Assembly Hall, which included seats to the game against Penn State and a behind-the-scenes tour of the facility.

Husband has seen a lot of IU basketball over the years, but never like this.

"Here, you've got all the excitement and at home you've got just yourselves," Husband said of Assembly Hall, "But here you've got all these people and they're all excited and cheering."

"It made me happy sitting next to her and seeing her get excited, clapping and cheering them on," Gard said. "Just seeing her get so happy and excited made it worth it for me to make the trip up here.

An hour's drive from home for the trip of a lifetime.