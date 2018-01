Scroll for more content...

This Friday former Terre Haute South and LSU QB Danny Etling will take part in the State Farm All-Star Challenge in Dallas. The event will air Friday night at 9 p.m. on ESPN2.This All-Star Challenge features 24 standout college football players. Etling will be one of four representing the SEC. This past season as a senior he threw 16 touchdowns and just two interceptions for the Tigers.