Branding Is Out Results Are In!

812-232-9481

Tom brings over 30 years of LOCAL media experience to your team. From radio to broadcast and cable television to 5 years in Internet development and marketing, Tom’s diverse background gives him a unique perspective on driving results for the LOCAL advertiser.

LESSONS FOR THE LOCAL ADVERTISER

National marketing expert, Tom Ray, will present a Marketing Seminar to local business people on August 14, 2018 at 7:30 AM here at the WTHI-TV Studios 800 Ohio Street Terre Haute, IN 47808.

Tom Ray’s seminar, "Branding Is Out Results Are In!" will address marketing issues that businesses are facing. He’ll discuss ways to grow your business and how to stay competitive. Tom has a 25-year background in advertising, marketing, and broadcasting. He is Executive Vice President of Jim Doyle & Associates. JD&A is a nationally recognized consulting company that specializes in getting results for businesses through effective local marketing plans. His real-world, proven method has made money for thousands of businesses across the country.

Besides sharing marketing and advertising theories, Tom Ray helps people put them into practice

The seminar is free to guests, but they must have a ticket.

 

For more information contact:

