Jane Rowe Realty provides complete real estate services in and around Terre Haute, Indiana. We assist buyers and sellers with all their residential and commercial real estate needs. We offer uncompromising customer service in all aspects of buying, selling, relocation, and brokerage services. Our staff is friendly, experienced, and looking forward to helping you with your next move!



Call Us Today: (812) 238-2500 or Visit our Website

Tune in every Sunday on myFOX10 at 8:30 AM