Clear

Poplar Roofing

When you need a roofing and construction company that puts craftsmanship and customer satisfaction first, look no further than Poplar Roofing & Construction, LLC.

When you need a roofing and construction company that puts craftsmanship and customer satisfaction first, look no further than Poplar Roofing & Construction, LLC. We are the premiere roofing company located in Terre Haute, IN – providing quality work at affordable prices. We are locally owned, licensed, insured, and bonded. We offer thorough inspections, evaluations, and consultations… delivering the perfect solution for your unique situation. Our roofing repairs, installations, and maintenance are top quality. We always do work the right way, and within the scope of your schedule and budget. For better, faster, and friendlier service, contact Poplar Roofing & Construction, LLC.

Contact us Today!
TerreHauteRoofingCompany.com
812-747-8079

Services we provide include, but are not limited to:

Roof Inspection
Roof Installation
Roof Repair
Roof Replacement
Roof Maintenance
Siding Installation
Gutter Installation
Framing

General Contracting
With years of experience, you can be confident that Poplar Roofing & Construction, LLC will handle your roofing project quickly, efficiently and with superior quality. Our crew is skilled, reliable, and always follows current building codes and best practices. We take great satisfaction in educating our customers about modern products, possibilities, and the long-term health of their homes or commercial buildings. Take advantage of our quality and value by contacting us at Poplar Roofing & Construction, LLC today.

