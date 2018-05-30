Clear

Dorsett Automotive

At Dorsett Automotive the customer always comes first. It’s a value that started the moment we opened our doors. Every time to you visit Dorsett you can expect to be treated like an old friend.


Dorsett Nissan 105 W Mayfair Dr, Terre Haute, IN 47802

Dorsett Hyundai 74 W Springhill Dr, Terre Haute, IN 47802
Dorsett Mitsubishi 74 W Springhill Dr, Terre Haute, IN 47802
Dorsett Ford 1500 N Michigan Ave, Marshall, IL 62441

Click Here for service department specials and directions.

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Showers and storms; rain could become heavy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It