Comfort Keepers of Terre Haute

In-home care for Terre Haute, IN and the surrounding counties. Our Vigo County Comfort Keepers has been serving the Wabash Valley Community for 10 years! We take pride that we are a state licensed in-home care agency. We understand finding the right agency can be a daunting task. Through great leadership and training, our Client Care Coordinators will evaluate your loved one's needs and create a customized service plan that can change as their needs change. We hold our caregivers to the strictest of standards so we can ensure consistent and reliable service to our clients.