Biltmore Dermatology offers services in skin cancer screening, acne, rashes, Botox and anti-aging strategies. Next day appointments are available. Ryan Patterson is State Licensed and Nationally Board Certified as a Family Nurse Practitioner (NP-C) by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. He is board accredited as a Dermatology Certified Nurse Practitioner (DCNP) by the Dermatology Nurses Association.