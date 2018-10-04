When it comes to property damage restoration work in Terre Haute, Paul Davis of Terre Haute is your complete resource. Whether you’ve recently experienced a house fire or discovered mold in your office, we can rebuild and repair until your property is restored to a safe and healthy state. Some of the services that we provide include:

• Storm Damage Restoration

• Flood Damage Restoration

• Mold Removal

• Contents Cleaning

• Fire & Smoke Damage Restoration



For all service requests, we strive to respond within 30 minutes and be onsite within four hours. You can count on our experienced technicians to use the latest restoration technology available in Terre Haute and prioritize your safety above all else.

At Paul Davis of Terre Haute, we can handle restoration work for to both commercial and residential properties. To ensure the process is as seamless as possible, we work closely with many Terre Haute insurance companies.

No matter when it happens, our team is available to help with your property damage emergency. We know how difficult these situations can be and will provide the care and professionalism that your situation mandates.



