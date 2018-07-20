For over 71 years, Ross Elliott Jewelers has been one of the most trusted names in jewelry in the Wabash Valley. We are a well-established jewelry store that has grown with our community from a small store to a multiple brand jewelry retailer. We have served generations of families as their trusted jeweler for brilliant diamonds, beautiful fine jewelry, custom made styles and expert jewelry repairs. Ross Elliott Jewelers is committed to make every customer "feel at home" with our personalized service and our classic to cutting edge jewelry designs. Our years of experience and services have built a legacy of integrity and trust with our customers.



