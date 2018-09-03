Clear

20-acre 'Stranger Things' corn maze to open at Exploration Acres

If you're a fan of the Netflix series 'Stranger Things,' you can soon take a walk through the upside down.

Posted: Sep. 3, 2018 11:18 AM
Posted By: Isabella Caruso

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI)- If you're a fan of the Netflix series 'Stranger Things,' you can soon take a walk through the upside down.

Exploration Acres in Tippecanoe County has created a corn maze featuring iconic 'Stranger Things' moments. Since the design was released, Exploration Acres has been getting a lot of attention.

For those who aren't familiar with the show, it's set in Indiana- so visitors are really getting the full experience here.

In past years exploration acres grew an entire corn field and would till the paths.

But for the first time they grew the corn seed in the shape of the maze using a bit-map type of technology, with no tilling required.

This is the largest maze they've ever done. The acreage equals over 15 football fields and it's caught the attention of people all over the country, and even internationally.

President and Co-Owner of Exploration Acres Tim Fitzgerald said they're planning for twice as many visitors this year.

"So we want to really kind of show off Lafayette," Fitzgerald said. "So that we can put our best foot forward and have a safe environment for people, and hopefully have a great experience for people who have never been to Lafayette and this community."

Fitzgerald also mentioned several other features on-site that mimick scenes from the series. But he's waiting a little longer to unveil to visitors what those will be.

Exploration Acres is opening for the season on September 14th at 6 p.m. You can purchase tickets here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Robinson
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Casey
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Warm Labor Day, with a few afternoon sprinkles possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sycamore Winery kicks off Labor Day holiday with family-friendly celebration

Image

Officials say kids suffered carbon monoxide exposure, taken to hospital

Image

Parts of house damaged following evening fire

Image

Deming Pool closes for the summer

Image

Non-profits seeing great results at Little Italy Festival

Image

Annual Popcorn Festival underway in Casey

Image

Brewing company celebrates grand opening in Paris

Image

Little Italy 5k helps out local dance team

Image

Brazil Clay County Airport hosts fly-in event for community

Image

Report: 1 in 5 Indiana residents experience 'food hardship'

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home