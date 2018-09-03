20-acre 'Stranger Things' corn maze to open at Exploration Acres

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI)- If you're a fan of the Netflix series 'Stranger Things,' you can soon take a walk through the upside down.

Exploration Acres in Tippecanoe County has created a corn maze featuring iconic 'Stranger Things' moments. Since the design was released, Exploration Acres has been getting a lot of attention.

For those who aren't familiar with the show, it's set in Indiana- so visitors are really getting the full experience here.

In past years exploration acres grew an entire corn field and would till the paths.

But for the first time they grew the corn seed in the shape of the maze using a bit-map type of technology, with no tilling required.

This is the largest maze they've ever done. The acreage equals over 15 football fields and it's caught the attention of people all over the country, and even internationally.

President and Co-Owner of Exploration Acres Tim Fitzgerald said they're planning for twice as many visitors this year.

"So we want to really kind of show off Lafayette," Fitzgerald said. "So that we can put our best foot forward and have a safe environment for people, and hopefully have a great experience for people who have never been to Lafayette and this community."

Fitzgerald also mentioned several other features on-site that mimick scenes from the series. But he's waiting a little longer to unveil to visitors what those will be.

Exploration Acres is opening for the season on September 14th at 6 p.m. You can purchase tickets here.