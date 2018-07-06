VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County leaders met to discuss a proposed Food and Beverage tax.

The tax would help pay for a new convention center in Terre Haute.

Leaders did not take any action during Thursday's meeting, however, the public did get a chance to voice their concerns.

News 10 spoke with people after the meeting.

One man said he's against the increase because Vigo County hasn't quite figured out what to do with the County Jail.

"I think we should make decisions about the jail and the cost of the jail before we proceed to do another tax. Right now we're looking at a mega massive jail and we may not have the money to tax people in Terre Haute given the nature of the people who live here," Ralph Leck said.

Vigo County leaders say a vote on the food and beverage tax will likely take place on Monday.