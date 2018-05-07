TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - During the tense hours of Friday night's shooting and standoff, the entire apartment complex of Garden Quarter in southern Vigo County was placed on lockdown.

Scroll for more content...

During that time, residents were unable to leave their homes.

The area was much quieter on Saturday.

Many people in the area were reflecting on the tragedy that took place just outside their front doors.

Crews from Garden Quarter came to repair and clean up the scene after Friday night's shooting.

They cleaned up broken glass and cleaned up debris.

News 10 spoke with one person who lives nearby that saw the shootout take place.

"We heard about three to four gunshots when the officers arrived and then we had seen the officer fall and his partner pulling him to safety...and pulling him to safety to take off with him," Gary Morris told us.

Our crew asked him what went through his mind when he saw that happen.

"Get back in the house. That's all we thought was...crap...we gotta get back in the house. This is real. My heart goes out to the family."