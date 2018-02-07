Wabash Valley Crime Stoppers: Most Wanted - The List

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has teamed up with Wabash Valley Crime Stoppers to bring the Wabash Valley's Most Wanted.
Click on the names below for a photo of the suspect, and what they are wanted for. Next to the suspect's name, you can see if they are still wanted, or have been captured.
If you have a tip that could help police find one of the people listed, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
Remember, your tips are anonymous and could lead to a reward.
- Jonathan Clymer | CAPTURED
- Brandon A Stuthers | WANTED
- Wade Bush Anshutz | CAPTURED
- Katherine Davis | WANTED
- Matthew Hunt | CAPTURED
- Joshua Wayne Powers | WANTED
- James Mahurin | WANTED
- Cassandra Robbins | WANTED
- Amber Torres | WANTED
- John Robert Smith | CAPTURED
- Jessica Rose Scank | CAPTURED
- Megan Kinsel | WANTED
- Christopher Campbell | CAPTURED
- James Lawson | WANTED
- Matthew Beeler | CAPTURED