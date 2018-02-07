Wabash Valley Crime Stoppers: Most Wanted - The List

wx_icon Terre Haute 21°

See who police are still searching for and who is still wanted.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2018 11:23 PM
Updated: Feb. 6, 2018 8:41 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has teamed up with Wabash Valley Crime Stoppers to bring the Wabash Valley's Most Wanted. 

Click on the names below for a photo of the suspect, and what they are wanted for. Next to the suspect's name, you can see if they are still wanted, or have been captured. 

If you have a tip that could help police find one of the people listed, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Remember, your tips are anonymous and could lead to a reward. 

 - Jonathan Clymer | CAPTURED

- Brandon A Stuthers | WANTED

- Wade Bush Anshutz | CAPTURED 

- Katherine Davis | WANTED

- Matthew Hunt | CAPTURED 

- Joshua Wayne Powers | WANTED

- James Mahurin | WANTED

- Cassandra Robbins | WANTED 

- Amber Torres | WANTED

- John Robert Smith | CAPTURED

- Jessica Rose Scank | CAPTURED

- Megan Kinsel | WANTED

- Christopher Campbell | CAPTURED 

- James Lawson | WANTED

- Matthew Beeler | CAPTURED

