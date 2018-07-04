TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department has a reminder for people that might be annoyed by late evening fireworks.

On Monday, Ryan Adamson from the THPD reminded people on his Twitter to not call 911 if someone is shooting fireworks before 11:00 p.m.

He says, for this week, people can legally shoot them off until 11:00, except on the 4th of July, when it moves back to midnight.

He says there are times when you should call 911 however.

"If it's a safety issue to a dwelling or to someone's personal safety, by all means, we need to know about it so we can show up. But just to call because it's annoying you or it's bothering your animals...they're allowed to do it," Adamson said.

Unless it is an emergency, Adamson says you should call the non-emergency line for Central Dispatch if you are a Vigo County resident.

That number is 812-232-1311.