Elkhart Community Schools confirm pending board approval Dr. Robert Haworth will be the next VCSC Superintendent

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We now know who the next superintendent of the Vigo County School Corporation will be.

News 10 has learned the new superintendent will be Dr. Robert Haworth. Elkhart Community Schools in Northern Indiana just sent out a press release that states pending board approval their superintendent Robert Haworth will be accepting the position of Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent. He went on to say “As I am sure many families experience, as our loved ones age, the daily living basics can become more challenging. That is true for me at this time and there is a need for me to be closer to my family.”

Dr. Haworth comes from Elkhart Community Schools, where he was the superintendent.

Haworth replaces long-time superintendent Dr. Danny Tanoos.

Haworth was has been superintendent in Elkhart since 2012.

He went to Indiana State University for his doctorate.

Tanoos announced his retirement in February of this year.

LINK | $173,000 FOR THE FIRST YEAR - POTENTIAL CONTRACT REVEALED FOR NEW VCSC SUPERINTENDENT



This is a developing story.

We will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.