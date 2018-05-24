Elkhart Community Schools confirm pending board approval Dr. Robert Haworth will be the next VCSC Superintendent

Clear

Posted: May. 24, 2018 11:53 AM
Updated: May. 24, 2018 2:14 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We now know who the next superintendent of the Vigo County School Corporation will be.

News 10 has learned the new superintendent will be Dr. Robert Haworth. Elkhart Community Schools in Northern Indiana just sent out a press release that states pending board approval their superintendent Robert Haworth will be accepting the position of Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent. He went on to say “As I am sure many families experience, as our loved ones age, the daily living basics can become more challenging. That is true for me at this time and there is a need for me to be closer to my family.”

Dr. Haworth comes from Elkhart Community Schools, where he was the superintendent.

Haworth replaces long-time superintendent Dr. Danny Tanoos.

Haworth was has been superintendent in Elkhart since 2012. 

He went to Indiana State University for his doctorate. 

Tanoos announced his retirement in February of this year.

LINK | $173,000 FOR THE FIRST YEAR - POTENTIAL CONTRACT REVEALED FOR NEW VCSC SUPERINTENDENT


Who is Dr. Robert Haworth? 

 

Dr. Robert Haworth began his duties as Superintendent of Elkhart Community Schools in the summer of 2012. The Indiana native was previously assistant superintendent at Valparaiso for 2 years and prior to that was superintendent of two other Indiana school corporations. He also served as vice president of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. Haworth is a 1988 graduate of Greenville College. He earned his master’s degree (1996) and an administrative certificate (2000) from Indiana University Southeast, and his doctorate (2004) from Indiana State University.

 

Source

