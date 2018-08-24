Clear

It's National Waffle Day!

It's Friday – and this particular kick-off to the weekend is extra sweet because it's also National Waffle Day!

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 11:06 AM
Posted By: CNN

It's Friday – and this particular kick-off to the weekend is extra sweet because it's also National Waffle Day!

August 24 is the anniversary of the first U.S. patent for a waffle iron. It was issued to Cornelius Swarthout in 1869.

People around the world eat different kids of waffles.

To meet the definition, waffles just need leavened dough or batter cooked between two hot plates.

National Maple Syrup Day is December 17, so you can break out that waffle iron again in a few months!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 60°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Rain today, more rain possible this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crews working to clean up early morning crash

Image

Student pleads guilty to school shooting

Image

Witness reports hearing gunshots Friday morning in Sullivan

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Bizarre things found on Resumes

Image

A Bear Walks Into a Hotel (No, It's Not a Joke!)

Image

Couple in Their 80's Get Married

Image

PETA Anti-Crab Billboard Draws Mixed Reactions

Image

St. Margaret Mary Annual Yard Sale

Image

Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms possible.

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving