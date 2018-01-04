Local shops hope businesses wont decrease when Macy's closes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - J's Bikes has been their location across from Macy’s store in Terre Haute. For 10 years they have been there specializing in bicycle repair.

With such a big anchor store closing this has some businesses worried but not J’’s Bikes. They feel confident they will still have plenty of customers but say they are still sad to see these changes in Terre Haute.

"It’s tough to see a lot of businesses in Terre Haute come and go,” said Jerry Harnack who is the owner of J’s Bikes. “Restaurants to whatever. You really have to service a community or really want to provide that community with a service with a reason to shop at your business."

The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce is a supporter of Honey Creek Mall. They are looking past the negative aspects of this store closing, instead, members say they are only thinking about the positive

"I think you have to look at it as an opportunity and just a sign as some changing times to which our community, the mall will adapt positively," said David Haynes of the Chamber.

As for J's Bikes they know retail is a changing industry. That's why owners say they are going to continue to serve anyone with biking needs.

“I mean hopefully we are going to stand strong. I think smaller businesses, smaller communities have a work ethic. I think just retail is just changing man. It's difficult."

New 10 did reach out to CBL Properties who own the mall. They said that it’s too soon to announce any specific plans but they are looking into other opportunities.