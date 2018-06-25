local radio operators hone skills in nation wide field day event

CORY, Ind. (WTHI)- To the average person, things might look normal in Cory, Indiana but the members of the Wabash Valley Radio Association saw things a little differently.

They viewed the area as an environment of chaos on a global scale.

The grounds of the Cory Fire Department were used for a different role. It became the camp for the American Radio Relay Leagues field day.

The event centered on preparing for disaster situations when all communications are down. Dave Littlejohn part of the radio association helped coordinate the entire event.

"Everything here is what you might expect to need during some sort of major disaster, some sort of earthquake, volcano, hurricane, whatever it is," said Littlejohn.

Members of the radio association spent twenty-four hours putting up towers, setting up equipment and establishing contact.

All taking part in a nationwide drill to establish contact with others for resources, relay messages, and help get the country back on track after a disaster.

"Talk to the whole world. We will probably talk to about two thousand other people nationwide during the 24 hour period," said Littlejohn.

For these radio operators, it's a weekend to catch up and enjoy a passion of theirs but they hope that the valley will know that no matter the disaster they will be there to help as best they can.

"The main thing that the community needs to know is that we're out there. We're ready to help out. We're equipped," said Littlejohn.

