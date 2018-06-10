Local police and firefighters honors fallen heroes with special ceremony.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The block around the Terre Haute fire and police museum was shut down Sunday. That's as officers and civilians came to pay their respects for local heroes in the community.

Fred Hamblen of the Terre Haute Fire Department was there. Many in his family have also served on the department serving the community.

"Just to keep the people who served the people who died on the line of duty doing it in everybody's thoughts," said Hamblen.

The Fallen Heroes Day Ceremony is an event held every year. It honors those in the Terre Haute community who lost their lives serving.

Many were there for Officer Rob Pitts who died in May. Police Chief John Plasse says the ceremony was a special way to honor his life and his sacrifice.

“Obviously we wish it didn't happen the way it did but unfortunately he lost his life protecting our community and we just have to remember that and remember robs legacy and keep that going forward," said Plasse.

With each ring of a bell served to remember a fallen officer from the Terre Haute Police, Vigo County Sheriff’s office, as well as the Terre Haute and Vigo County Fire Departments.

The Terre Haute Fire department is proud to honor these men and women by hosting the event. Chief Jeff Fisher says it’s important for the family members of these victims showing their service will not be forgotten.

"It means a lot to the fire department to put on this event but it means even more to the family members that come back year after year and that's what means a lot to the fire department. Seeing the family members come back to honor their loved ones," said Fisher.

Even though the ceremony lasted an hour it's the memory of these fallen heroes that will live on forever.

"that again their not forgotten, they'll never be forgotten as long as this ceremony's around," said Hamblen.