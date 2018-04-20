Clear

"...it's just a way to spread kindness in his honor." Garrett Sands' mother honors her son's legacy with acts of kindness

On Thursday, many gathered for a candlelight vigil on what would have been Garrett Sands' 18th birthday.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute community continues to mourn the loss of a local teen.

The Terre Haute South senior was killed at a party last month.

The vigil happened at Terre Haute South Vigo High School.

Friends and family gathered for the birthday celebration in honor of Garrett.

People gathered around Garrett's car with candles and listened to some of the teen's favorite songs.

Many also wore black t-shirts with "The G-Team" printed on the front.

Garrett's mother, Jayna Sullivan, said she found a quote on her son's Instagram account that said: "work for what you want, achieve what you desire."

She said Garrett was a hard worker and that he was kind.

That's why she also passed out random acts of kindness cards to those at the celebration.

"One thing that Garrett did, and he always did, even from the time he was a little boy was to do kind things for other people...even if it was just opening doors. We wanted to keep that going. He's gone. He can not do that anymore. But we as a family and friends...we can do that for him and it's just a way to spread kindness in his honor," Jayna told us.

You are encouraged to visit the Facebook page, "Remember Garrett Sands" and share stories of kindness.

