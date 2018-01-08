TERRE HAUTE, (WTHI)- Bonnie Husband has been a fan of IU men's basketball for 50 years. She watches every game that comes on TV, even the late games.

Scroll for more content...

"I've been a fan for 50 years," Husband said.

Her room decor, clothing attire, all the way down to her walker has IU all over. She loves cheerings on her Hoosiers, but has never had the opportunity to go to a game in person.

"I've never been to a live ballgame," Husband said.

One of Cobblestone's Life Enrichment Associates, Allison Gard, shares the same feelings as Husband. She recently graduated from Indiana University in December and has been working at Cobblestone Health Campus for almost two months.

Gard and Husband quickly bonded over their mutual love for IU basketball. That's when Gard decided she wanted to make her dream a reality.

Through Live A Dream program, Cobblestone Health Campus bought Husband tickets to the IU vs. Penn State game on January 9 at 6:30 p.m.

"I just want her to be excited and happy, so it makes me excited that she's excited about it," Gard said.

And, Husband can't wait.

"I'm so excited," Husband said.

For the first time in 50 years, she won't be watching the game from her TV. Instead, she'll be sitting front row finally in the stands.