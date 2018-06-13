TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A big surprise unfolded at the WTHI-TV Studios Tuesday!

On Monday, News 10 met with Kala Steiner, a Wabash Valley girl living with cerebral palsy, and her dad Ryan. If you missed the original story, Kala didn't have the proper flotation device to go swimming at Deming Park Pool over the weekend. The type of device Kala needs is more than her parents can afford.

We spoke with the parks department and they're already researching ways to update their policies to help accommodate people with disabilities better.

On Tuesday, Kala and her dad, Ryan, were invited to the WTHI-TV Studios. Ryan says new activities are good for her brain!

The Steiner’s got a tour of our facilities, met some of our News 10 family, and that’s not all!

After our story aired Monday, a call came into the News 10 newsroom. One Wabash Valley family wanted to help Kala swim sooner!



Tina Aukerman is a 7th grader at North Vermillion Junior High School. After seeing Kala's story, she's the one who wanted to donate her old life jacket. Tina is living with cerebral palsy too, and obviously has a big heart! Tina Aukerman is a 7th grader at North Vermillion Junior High School. After seeing Kala's story, she's the one who wanted to donate her old life jacket. Tina is living with cerebral palsy too, and obviously has a big heart!

Steiner says, "I just, I don't even know what to say. Thank you guys and the family, you know? This is so awesome, so awesome. We can go swimming!"

As you can imagine the Steiner’s were very surprised, and Kala is more than ready to hit the water!