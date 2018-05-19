Clear

"...everything is being done in the community to keep them safe." Local sheriff's office reacts to Texas school shooting

The school shooting in El Paso Texas is sending shockwaves through the country...including here in the Wabash Valley.

Posted: May. 18, 2018 10:19 PM
Updated: May. 18, 2018 10:43 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The school shooting in El Paso Texas is sending shockwaves through the country...including here in the Wabash Valley.

Scroll for more content...

A local sheriff's office wants parents to know it's fighting to keep kids safe.

News 10 stopped by the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Bill Brown told us about the "ALICE Program."

It's a method they use to train schools about active shooters.

ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate.

Brown says his office is prepared should the unthinkable happen.

He hopes the community will do its part as well.

"What they can tell their child is that everything is being done in the community to keep them safe. They can also tell them if they see something that is not normal, they hear something that's not right...they need to tell someone," Brown said.

Other law enforcement agencies also have

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Zionsville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Scattered Thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It