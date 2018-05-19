CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The school shooting in El Paso Texas is sending shockwaves through the country...including here in the Wabash Valley.

A local sheriff's office wants parents to know it's fighting to keep kids safe.

News 10 stopped by the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Bill Brown told us about the "ALICE Program."

It's a method they use to train schools about active shooters.

ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate.

Brown says his office is prepared should the unthinkable happen.

He hopes the community will do its part as well.

"What they can tell their child is that everything is being done in the community to keep them safe. They can also tell them if they see something that is not normal, they hear something that's not right...they need to tell someone," Brown said.

Other law enforcement agencies also have