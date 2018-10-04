'...a stronger future calls for action.' VCSC superintendent calls for change in school corporation policies

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County School Superintendent Dr. Robert Haworth said it is time to review district policies.

He has a series of recommendations for the school board.

Some of them include major changes in policy.

This is as an investigation continues into the alleged misconduct by former superintendent Danny Tanoos.

Haworth started the Thursday afternoon press conference by saying a stronger future calls for action.

He announced his plan to address the shortcomings in district policy, so parents and others can get involved.

Haworth also said he wants to continue to examine policy, and the public should be involved in that, too.

"Vigo County School Corporation has a policy review committee. I am recommending that the policy review committee focus its immediate attention on the following: purchasing authority, bidding, and quotation requirements, conflict of interest, gifts to employees and school board members, and a whistleblowing policy," Haworth said.

Another recommendation Haworth made is immediate work on internal controls and risk assessment.

It involves an outside firm interviewing Haworth and other administrators.

This will help in making and updating policies.

Haworth also wants the school board to create a bond oversite committee that would be made up of independent citizens.

They would help advise the board on building projects funded by bonds.

Previously, the superintendent handled that task.

All of these efforts need school board support.

"The role of the board is to develop policy. The role of the administration is to execute it," Haworth said.

News 10 asked Haworth if he thought the current policy was inadequate in telling staff what is right and what is wrong.

He said there are areas in need of improvement - specifically rules for accepting gifts.