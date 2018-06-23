Youth leaders meet with Commander of 181st division at round table

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- It takes a lot to be successful in whatever you do. That's why the next generation got some advice today from a local military commander.

It was all a part of a special luncheon and roundtable discussion for Terre Haute Young Leaders. Colonel Chris Alderdice is the commander of the 181st intelligence wing.

Colonel Alderdice talked with these young leaders about past experiences and shared advice on how to be successful moving forward.

He also discussed the importance of working hand-in-hand in the community. The goal of Friday's event is to inspire our future generations about what it takes to run a strong business or organization.

"To figure out how they become CEO’s and how they successfully become CEO’s and to retain then here in Terre Haute because that what we want to do, that retains great people," said Commander Alderdice.

If you would like to learn more about Terre Haute Young Leaders check out their website here.