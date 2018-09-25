Clear
Your vote counts! Register before November election

September 25 marks National Voter Registration Day. It's a day that serves as an important reminder that if you're not registered to vote, the time to do so is right now.

The general election is on November 6. The deadline to register to vote is October 9 to vote in the Fall election. 

There are several ways you can register. Voter registration can be done online or in person. You can also register to vote by texting 'Indiana' to 2-VOTE (28683). 

In order to be eligible to register to vote, you must:
• be a citizen of the United States,
• be at least 18 years old by Election Day,
• have lived in your precinct for at least 30 days before the election; and
• not currently be imprisoned after being convicted of a crime.

To confirm your voter registration, look up your polling place, and or find out who's on your ballot, click here

This interactive map helps voters find everything they need to know to get registered and vote in Indiana: deadlines for registration, how they can vote by mail, how many unregistered voters there are in Indiana and more.

