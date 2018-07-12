Your love of chicken wings might have helped a local charity

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Your love of chicken wings may have provided a boost to a local organization.
On Wednesday, Buffalo Wild Wings in Terre Haute held a fundraiser.
It benefited Mental Health America of West Central Indiana.
When diners presented a special ticket, 10 percent of the total bill was donated to the organization.
