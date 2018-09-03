Young man hit by car in Vigo County concerns neighbors

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- A young man continues to recover Monday after he was involved in an accident Friday night.

Indiana State Police say Jacob McDaniel was walking south on State Road 63 in Prairieton, when he was hit by a car. Now, those who live in the area are urging drivers to slow down.

The stretch of State Road 63 in Prairieton is 30 mph. But, neighbors say hardly anyone obeys the speed limit. Paul Snow has lived in the area for nearly 18 years.

"It's a good neighborhood, if people would just slow down," Snow said. "People go too fast."

Snow says he's good friends with the family of Jacob McDaniel. The 18-year-old that got hit by a car walking south near Murphey street around 10 p.m. on Friday night.

"We have children," Snow said. "I love mine {Snow's children} and I love everybody's children in Prairieton. And, I wouldn't want to see anybody get hurt."

Sgt. Joe Watts, Indiana State Police, says light rain and the dark of the night played a factor. He says the incident is still under investigation.

"Right now, it is unclear if he was next to the roadway, far off the roadway, and or partially in the roadway," Sgt. Watts said.

No matter what, folks in Prairieton want drivers to obey the law.

"Please slow down and pay attention," Snow said. "There is a speed limit. When you come into Prairieton from the south or the north, slow down."