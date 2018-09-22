Clear
Young girls expand their horizons through STEM event

The event focused on sparking interest in STEM careers and pathways.

Posted: Sep. 22, 2018 10:44 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Young girls are broadening their career options. That's after getting a hands-on look at science and mathematics.

6th through 8th grade girls came to Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College to expand their horizons on Saturday.

Young girls broke off into small groups to learn about areas like coding, drag racing and nursing.

"It's not boring old school," said Student Chloe Lamb, "It's where you have fun, meet new people, learn, but also have fun like hands-on activities."

"My hope is some of those kids, who are from a smaller school situation, actually get to have an opportunity to see perhaps a really high tech nursing lab or experience some other chemical experience," said Asst. Professor Maria Sellers.

Saturday's workshops were led by women role models in STEM.

Presenters came from Indiana State University, West Vigo Middle School, South Vermillion High School and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.

The sweet return of fall.
