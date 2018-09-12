Clear

Young athlete injuries: The numbers are impressive

Sports can be a good way for kids to stay healthy and active. But, it also can bring a risk of injuries.

On Tuesday night, a Terre Haute North high school football player who was hurt. A helicopter airlifted him for a possible neck injury. On Wednesday, the team tweeted the player was Eli Moody. An, that he has been released from the hospital. 

The statistic brain research institute says more than 35 million kids play an organized sport in the United States. And, almost a third of kids that play a team sport, get injured seriously enough to miss practice or games. 

Nate Green, CEO for the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club, says the organization has more than 250 players ranging from kindergarten to 8th grade. 

"Our number one job is to keep them safe," Green said. "teach them proper mechanics, proper tackling fundamentals, so they do enjoy it."

Green says safety is their number one priority.

"Each and every game we have a medical personnel, professional from Union Hospital on scene," he added. 

Dr. Brittney Millspaugh Storms works first-hand with kids from the Boys and Girls club. She is a neurologic certified specialist at Indiana State University. 

"With youth, we are starting to catch up with what we already know with adults and NCAA type athletes," she said. 

Dr. Millspaugh Storms says the most common neurological injuries she deals with are concussions. She says any neurologic trauma should never be taken lightly. 

"If there is a compression or damage to the spinal cord it becomes extremely serious and extremely critical very quickly," Dr. Millspaugh Storms said. 

She says awareness is key. A pre-season physical and using proper equipment are ways to play it safe. 

The ISU Physical Therapy and Sports Rehabilitation is open to the public. To make an appointment, call (812) 237-9613. 

