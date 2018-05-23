Clear

You may have heard the name Kenneth Pitts before, here's why

Police are looking for Kenneth Pitts, Jr. He is the main suspect in the murder of Alice "Anita" Oswald.

Posted: May. 23, 2018 7:53 PM
Updated: May. 23, 2018 7:58 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are looking for Kenneth Pitts, Jr.

But who is Kenneth Pitts?

LINK | "ARMED AND DANGEROUS" POLICE SEARCH FOR SUSPECT IN ANITA OSWALD MURDER WHILE ARRESTING HIS SISTER

According to online court records, Pitts has a lengthy criminal history.

In fact, he's been wanted by police since November for violating his probation.

Pitts was also the victim of a shooting.

It happened near the clubhouse of the Diablo Motorcycle Gang in March of last year.

The shooting critically injured Pitts and sent five men to prison.

