TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are looking for Kenneth Pitts, Jr.
He is the main suspect in the murder of Alice "Anita" Oswald.
But who is Kenneth Pitts?
LINK | "ARMED AND DANGEROUS" POLICE SEARCH FOR SUSPECT IN ANITA OSWALD MURDER WHILE ARRESTING HIS SISTER
According to online court records, Pitts has a lengthy criminal history.
In fact, he's been wanted by police since November for violating his probation.
Pitts was also the victim of a shooting.
It happened near the clubhouse of the Diablo Motorcycle Gang in March of last year.
The shooting critically injured Pitts and sent five men to prison.
- You may have heard the name Kenneth Pitts before, here's why
