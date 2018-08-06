TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - School protection officers for the Vigo County School Corporation were kept busy Monday with training.

School starts for this district on Wednesday. These officers’ training efforts will be put to the test in a matter of days.

Monday’s training took place at Top Guns in Terre Haute. Training was split into two parts, a classroom portion for education, and a shooting simulation to get hands-on skills.

Topics covered included "What is a school protection officer?", the legal way for officers to perform duties, and learning about students with special needs.

This year, officers are required by law to be taught about students living with autism. Representatives with the Covered Bridge Special Education District spoke with the officers. They shared that during emergency situations, some students on the autism spectrum can have a hard time processing danger or following instructions. In these cases, officers learned how to better connect with and help these students.

Danny Tanoos was overseeing Monday’s training as the Vigo County School Corporation's Director of Safety and Security. He says the corporation is working to streamline and professionalize the SPO program. That's so parents and their students can go back to school with peace of mind.

Tanoos says, "Although we can't say 100 percent that we can prevent this from happening in Vigo County, we can say that we're doing all we can to prevent something like a tragedy happening in our schools."

Top Guns CEO Steve Ellis arranged for the training. His business footed the bill for all of the officers to train. He says he wants to create one of the best hands-on training facilities in the Midwest, and beyond.

Ellis says, "One of the elements that you have to try and induce is the stress and the adrenaline rush. And so we are doing everything we can to get or simulate that. Our mind doesn't have to think about it but rather our bodies simply react to what's going on."

Ellis says the course is such a good training tool, federal agencies from other states will be going through it the rest of this week.

News 10 spoke with Seelyville Town Marshal and School Protection Officer, Dan Walls, who went through the active shooting simulation. He came out with his skills heightened, and lessons learned.

Walls shares, "So the days of thinking I’m going to search every room and I’m gonna stop, those days are gone now. Once you perceive the threat and have some idea where that's at and you hear the gun fire, you immediately move to the threat. Because the sooner you engage the threat, the sooner lives are saved."

By putting officers "in the moment," their reactions must be fast and accurate. So while the scenario is fake, the pressure is real.

Walls says, "Any time you add all these elements into play, is it a good guy, bad guy, hostage situation the noise, interaction, the decision making, that'll increase your blood pressure you know your thoughts, and everything. So it's realistic. "

In Walls' opinion, there's no better way to prepare school protection officers for the year ahead.

Walls says, "That’s modern day training, you've got to make it as real as possible, and that's the kind of training the modern police officer needs today."

The officers going through the school protection officer training come from various backgrounds and different agencies. A couple agencies represented include the Terre Haute Police Department, the West Terre Haute Police Department, Vigo County Sheriff's Office, as well as reserve officers and town marshals. But, one thing is the same: their love for protecting children.

The Vigo County School Corporation employs around 70 school protection officers.