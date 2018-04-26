'You have a split second to make a decision' People trade places with law enforcement in first-ever Citizens Academy

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - 20-year-old Carolyn Schreiner is putting herself in the shoes of law enforcement.

"I found a new found respect for law enforcement, which I think is kind of lacking now," she said, "People don't really have respect, and I understand why, but they don't really have an idea."

Schreiner was among several others at the Parke County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday night. She's part of their first-ever Citizens Academy, a program that gives everyday people an inside look into the life of a police officer.

Students attend two-hour classes, once a week, for four weeks. Participants range from different ages and backgrounds, as well as high school seniors and retirees.

Instructed by members of the Parke County Sheriff's Office, students go through a variety of training and classroom coursework. Topics cover basic criminal law and traffic law, use of force, firearms safety, taser instruction, firearms simulator (shoot or no shoot scenarios), simulated traffic stops, crime scene investigation, drug ID and awareness, target practice and firearms qualifications (with adaptive training pistols) as well as K9 demonstrations.

The program comes at a crucial time with law enforcement in the national spotlight.

"It's a little bit scary," said Sheriff Justin Cole, "Luckily, we're in a smaller, rural area, and we don't see a lot of that, but it's still scary. You're a little more antsy about what you do, calls that you respond to, traffic stops that you go out on. You might have someone jump out of the car and run up to you with a cell phone in their hand trying to video you."

Cole says the different scenarios featured in the Citizens Academy are part of their every day on the job.

News 10 was there Wednesday night as the class went through simulated traffic stops, firearms training, and qualifications, along with practicing shoot or no shoot scenarios on the simulator.

"We're just trying to show our citizens group that that does happen, and how incidents do occur," Cole said, "Some it may be unfortunate, but you have a split second to make a decision on if somebody's got a weapon. If you're telling them to put it down, show you their hands and they don't do it, or if they keep approaching you, rushing you."

While it's the first year for the program, Cole says they're noticing that students are realizing how difficult, or scary, the job may be, all while having a positive and fun experience with law enforcement.

"Some of the stuff we're doing, they said it still gives them the chills," he said, "A lot of them haven't shot firearms before, so everything is kind of a new experience to them, but they said they're getting a good grasp on it."

For Schreiner, it's a grasp she plans to hold on to for the rest of her life, especially now as a college student majoring in criminal justice.

"It made me think that I could do something like that," she said, "Maybe work with children, some juveniles, or something like that, that are going through a hard time and helping them, or maybe work in the jail for a few years and just figure out where I want to go. There are so many different options."