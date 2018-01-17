'You can't heal a problem unless you know what the problem is' Terre Haute celebrates Day of Racial Healing

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Heard inside the doors of Central Christian Church are more than just words, they're calls to heal the world.

"You can't heal a problem unless you know what the problem is," said Erica West, 18.

For West, that problem is inequality.

"There is a divide in this country along racial lines," she said, "and just everything that's been happening in the news lately has really just been intensifying that I think."

"I'm personally half Latino, so I am a minority in the city of Terre Haute," she added, "and so I just try to be as accepting of everyone as I can. I try to judge everyone as a person and not as a stereotype, not as a race, not as a gender, not even as an age group."

It's that feeling that brought her and many others out to Central Christian on Tuesday night, all with a common goal to one day find racial healing.

"I have a 4-year-old grandson and I think about him," said Schelia Romanelly, "I think about his future of growing up, and that can be pretty scary that there are individuals out there that want to harm him just because of his skin color, or just his ethnicity, his political views, his education, just anything. It's just really scary out there."

Mayor Duke Bennett was there to proclaim January 16th as National Day of Racial Healing in Terre Haute.

"There's so many political fights these days, so many racial things going on," he said, "and we all want to get along, we all want to grow and do positive things for our community."

The National Day of Racial Healing is in its second year, created by The Kellogg Foundation. According to their website, Terre Haute was the only Indiana city to participate in the national movement this year.

"I think that's really pretty neat," Bennett said, "It was very refreshing to be here, it was very exciting and you really felt the energy that people want to make a positive difference."

"We have to start somewhere," Romanelly said, "and all it takes is one person."

With events, like this one, West says it's a good feeling to know that despite the country's problems there is hope for change.

"It's bringing to light a lot of issues that have been buried for a long time," West said, "and so if horrible things are going to happen, it's good that something like this can also come from it."