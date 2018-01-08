Yoga and wine event helps bring in a relaxing new year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some prefer a glass of wine to relax, others do yoga. Why not combine the two?

That took place Sunday night at the Yoga and Wine event at the Red Barn in Terre Haute.

Common Grounds yoga was on hand to help participants.

Organizers say this event is a great way to help others get started on those New Year's resolutions.

"With the new year, you know everybody has resolutions, and they make all these big commitments when really they just need to kind of center themselves and find their own peace," said Eleanor Jones, human resources manager.

All of this relaxation was for a great cause. Proceeds went toward The Swope art museum.