YMCA program helps families during school winter break

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI)- Elle Stobel is a fourth grader at Flaget Elementary School but for the past four years, she has been coming to the YMCA in Vincennes during her winter breaks.

"I was kind of scared and nervous at first whenever I came here but I started making new friends and I really enjoyed doing that," said Stobel.

She attends their All Day Care. It's a program they have been putting on for more than 10 years. They aim to help kids in the Vincennes area during winter break stay active while also accomplishing another goal.

That is helping busy parents in need. Even though it is winter break for many of these kids their parents don't get a break.

Bill Davis is the youth and family director for the Vincennes YMCA. He says this program allows them to keep working to support their family. At the same time, their children get to stay active.

"Basically the whole idea is to make sure the parents have a place for their kids to go and that they are going to be supervised. Also having activities going on all day for them. They swim every day, we get to play in our gymnastic center every day and we have activities in our gym going on," said Davis.

For the YMCA it’s a way to help the community with a public service but for these kids, it's more.

"I hope it will continue to grow for more kids to come and it’s just fun to be here. Just to make friends and just have fun," Stobel.

If you would like to learn more about the all day care program or the Vincennes YMCA check out their website here.