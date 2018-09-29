Clear

YMCA hosts event to let parents have a break

Parents were welcome to drop off their kids from 5 to 10 p.m.

Posted: Sep. 29, 2018 9:26 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you're a parent looking for some peace and quiet, or a much needed break, the Vigo County YMCA is here to help!

The Y hosts Kids Night Out once a month.

Organizers told us about 20 kids were there to enjoy crafts, movies, food and some exercise on Saturday.

Parents were welcome to drop off their kids from 5 to 10 p.m.

The goal is to take the stress off of mom and dad by letting them be kid free for a few hours.

"You can grocery shop without screaming children," said Mallory Pugh, Child Watch Coordinator, "or you can go on a date night, go see a movie, go out and have dinner. It gives them just a nice little break."

Kids Night Out is open to the public and Y members.

For details on the next event, visit their website

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Beautiful weekend, slowly warming up.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fall Like Weekend

Image

Week 7 Part 3 ITZ

Image

Week 7 Part 2 ITZ

Image

Week 7 Part 1 ITZ

Image

Don't let these common misconceptions keep you from getting a flu shot

Image

A cold front will provide a cooler day on Saturday with a mix of sunhine and clouds.

Image

Make a Difference: Josh Powers is a project leader for the saws handicap ramp team

Image

The Maui Stop n' Shop will open soon!

Image

Thousands expected Saturday for Knights of Columbus Treasure Hunt

Image

Ivy Tech hosted the Cob and Cog high school student competition

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game