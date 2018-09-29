YMCA hosts event to let parents have a break

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you're a parent looking for some peace and quiet, or a much needed break, the Vigo County YMCA is here to help!
The Y hosts Kids Night Out once a month.
Organizers told us about 20 kids were there to enjoy crafts, movies, food and some exercise on Saturday.
Parents were welcome to drop off their kids from 5 to 10 p.m.
The goal is to take the stress off of mom and dad by letting them be kid free for a few hours.
"You can grocery shop without screaming children," said Mallory Pugh, Child Watch Coordinator, "or you can go on a date night, go see a movie, go out and have dinner. It gives them just a nice little break."
Kids Night Out is open to the public and Y members.
For details on the next event, visit their website.
