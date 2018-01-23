Write it out: Tuesday is National Handwriting Day

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI) - Put down the tablet and pick up the pen, because Tuesday is National Handwriting Day.

Scroll for more content...

To celebrate, a presentation was set up at Indiana State University.

While there, students could have their handwriting analyzed.

They were also able to learn about the benefits of writing something down by hand instead of typing it out.

Organizers say by doing so, you work your brain and motor skills.

"When you're writing by hand, there's a hand-brain connection and you're really synthesizing what you're hearing and putting it on paper," Handwriting Sensei Theresa Ortega said.

January 23rd was picked as National Handwriting Day because it's John Handcock's birthday.

Hancock had the biggest signature on the Declaration of Independence.