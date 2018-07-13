Clear

Wrede resigns as TH City Court Judge

Judge Chris Wrede (Source: Twitter)

Judge Chris Wrede has resigned has Terre Haute City Court judge.

Posted: Jul. 13, 2018 8:56 AM
Posted By: Jon Swaner

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has confirmed through Governor Eric Holcomb's office that a local judge has resigned. A spokesperson with Governor Holcomb's office said they received a letter of resignation from Terre Haute City Court Judge Chris Wrede on Thursday. His resignation takes effect August 9th.

Governor Holcomb appointed Wrede to the Terre Haute City Court bench in April of 2017. Wrede replaced Judge Sarah Mullican, who was elected to the Vigo Circuit Court bench in November of 2016. We are working to learn why Wrede resigned.

