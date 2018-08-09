World War II era plane lands at Terre Haute's airport for air show

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A piece of history has landed in Terre Haute.

It came in the form of a North American T-6 Texan.

The plane was used as a trainer plane during World War II.

It was originally built in 1944.

The plans were used as sort of a final exam before Allied pilots went to their assigned combat aircraft.

Being 74-years-old, there are not too many planes of the kind left.

This one is in town for the upcoming Terre Haute Air Show.

You can get an up close and personal look at this plane, along with 60 more next weekend during the show.

The two-day event will take place at the Terre Haute Regional Airport on August 18th and 19th.