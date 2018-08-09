Clear

World War II era plane lands at Terre Haute's airport for air show

The plans were used as sort of a final exam before Allied pilots went to their assigned combat aircraft.

Posted: Aug. 9, 2018 4:46 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A piece of history has landed in Terre Haute.

It came in the form of a North American T-6 Texan.

The plane was used as a trainer plane during World War II.

It was originally built in 1944.

The plans were used as sort of a final exam before Allied pilots went to their assigned combat aircraft.

Being 74-years-old, there are not too many planes of the kind left.

This one is in town for the upcoming Terre Haute Air Show.

You can get an up close and personal look at this plane, along with 60 more next weekend during the show.

The two-day event will take place at the Terre Haute Regional Airport on August 18th and 19th.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
A warm overnight, with some fog.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Knox County Invasive Species Ordinance

Image

Aldi holds hiring spree

Image

Remembering Dr. Garcia

Image

Head lice at Vigo County Schools and the new policy

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Margaret Avenue Beams are here

Image

Global Leadership Summit

Image

Alliance for a Healthier Indiana

Image

New trial date set for Jason Morales

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton